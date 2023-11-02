Things to do in Detroit this weekend: Nov. 3-5

Sure, we may be slightly uncomfortable with how quickly it's getting cold this fall, but there's still plenty to go out and do in Detroit this weekend.

🍪 Cookie decorating class: Learn how to make holiday cookies like a pro! Chef Leah will teach and demonstrate how to create creative fall cookies and a variety of icing piping techniques on Saturday from 4-6pm.

The $30 class is on the second floor of the Carhartt building on Cass Ave.

🎁 Detroit holiday shopping: The annual All Things Detroit holiday shopping experience and food truck rally is this Sunday at Eastern Market's Shed 3, 4 and 5. It's one of the best places to shop for Detroit themed tchotchkes and knick knacks.

It's $10 to beat the crowd from 10am-noon and $5 from 12pm-5pm.

🏀 Suns vs. Pistons: Kevin Durant comes to Detroit for the team's first regular season game against the Phoenix Suns, who were purchased by United Wholesale Mortgage billionaire Matt Ishbia last year.