Lions bounce back against Raiders

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates his third-quarter touchdown against the Raiders with fans at Ford Field. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Lions dominated the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, winning 26-14 behind a breakout performance by rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Why it matters: The victory was sorely needed after last week's blowout loss to Baltimore.

With a 6-2 record, Detroit has firm control of first place in the NFC North.

Here are some awards and observations from the Lions' bounce-back win at Ford Field on Halloween Eve:

MVP: Gibbs showed the country why Detroit drafted him 12th overall. He ran for 152 yards on 26 carries and caught five passes for 37 yards.

When the Raiders cut Detroit's lead to two in the third quarter, Gibbs broke a 27-yard touchdown run to help seal the win. Fans pulled him into the stands for a viral touchdown celebration.

LVP: Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a rough night in his first game back from injury. His first-quarter interception was inexcusable. The Lions' defense sacked him several times as the game wore on, and his indecisiveness grew.

Between the lines: The score was closer than it should've been thanks to Detroit's inconsistent red-zone offense and turnovers.

Jared Goff's pick six in the third quarter was concerning.

Of note: Tight end Sam LaPorta had another strong game with eight catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.

What's next: The Lions are on a bye this weekend.