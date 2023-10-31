Lions bounce back against Raiders
The Lions dominated the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, winning 26-14 behind a breakout performance by rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs.
Why it matters: The victory was sorely needed after last week's blowout loss to Baltimore.
- With a 6-2 record, Detroit has firm control of first place in the NFC North.
Here are some awards and observations from the Lions' bounce-back win at Ford Field on Halloween Eve:
MVP: Gibbs showed the country why Detroit drafted him 12th overall. He ran for 152 yards on 26 carries and caught five passes for 37 yards.
- When the Raiders cut Detroit's lead to two in the third quarter, Gibbs broke a 27-yard touchdown run to help seal the win. Fans pulled him into the stands for a viral touchdown celebration.
LVP: Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a rough night in his first game back from injury. His first-quarter interception was inexcusable. The Lions' defense sacked him several times as the game wore on, and his indecisiveness grew.
Between the lines: The score was closer than it should've been thanks to Detroit's inconsistent red-zone offense and turnovers.
- Jared Goff's pick six in the third quarter was concerning.
Of note: Tight end Sam LaPorta had another strong game with eight catches for 57 yards and a touchdown.
What's next: The Lions are on a bye this weekend.
- Their next game is Nov. 12 at the Los Angeles Chargers.
