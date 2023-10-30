34 mins ago - Sports

Lions take on Las Vegas in prime time

headshot

Penei Sewell reacts as he leads a huddle prior to a game between the Lions and the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium last week in Baltimore. Photo: Michael Owens/ Getty Images

With a national TV audience and a weak opponent Monday night, the Lions are in a good position to prove last week's shellacking in Baltimore was an aberration.

What's happening: Detroit (5-2) hosts the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at 8:15pm.

State of play: After superstar QB Lamar Jackson lit them up for 38 points last week, the Lions' defense has an easier assignment Monday night.

  • Journeyman QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return for Las Vegas after missing last week's game with a back injury. If he's not ready, former Purdue Boilermaker Aidan O'Connell will make the first start of his rookie season.

What we're watching: The battle between offensive tackle Penei Sewell and Raiders pass rush specialist Maxx Crosby, an Eastern Michigan alum.

Of note: The team is wearing new Honolulu blue helmets with a throwback Lions logo Monday night.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more