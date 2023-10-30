34 mins ago - Sports
Lions take on Las Vegas in prime time
With a national TV audience and a weak opponent Monday night, the Lions are in a good position to prove last week's shellacking in Baltimore was an aberration.
What's happening: Detroit (5-2) hosts the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at 8:15pm.
- Standing-room tickets at Ford Field are available for $139. Tickets at resale sites start at about $160.
- ABC and ESPN are televising the game — the city's first time hosting Monday Night Football since 2018.
State of play: After superstar QB Lamar Jackson lit them up for 38 points last week, the Lions' defense has an easier assignment Monday night.
- Journeyman QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return for Las Vegas after missing last week's game with a back injury. If he's not ready, former Purdue Boilermaker Aidan O'Connell will make the first start of his rookie season.
What we're watching: The battle between offensive tackle Penei Sewell and Raiders pass rush specialist Maxx Crosby, an Eastern Michigan alum.
- Crosby and Sewell have been trading messages and plan to swap jerseys after the game, the Free Press reports.
Of note: The team is wearing new Honolulu blue helmets with a throwback Lions logo Monday night.
