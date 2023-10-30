Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Penei Sewell reacts as he leads a huddle prior to a game between the Lions and the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium last week in Baltimore. Photo: Michael Owens/ Getty Images

With a national TV audience and a weak opponent Monday night, the Lions are in a good position to prove last week's shellacking in Baltimore was an aberration.

What's happening: Detroit (5-2) hosts the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at 8:15pm.

Standing-room tickets at Ford Field are available for $139. Tickets at resale sites start at about $160.

ABC and ESPN are televising the game — the city's first time hosting Monday Night Football since 2018.

State of play: After superstar QB Lamar Jackson lit them up for 38 points last week, the Lions' defense has an easier assignment Monday night.

Journeyman QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to return for Las Vegas after missing last week's game with a back injury. If he's not ready, former Purdue Boilermaker Aidan O'Connell will make the first start of his rookie season.

What we're watching: The battle between offensive tackle Penei Sewell and Raiders pass rush specialist Maxx Crosby, an Eastern Michigan alum.

Crosby and Sewell have been trading messages and plan to swap jerseys after the game, the Free Press reports.

Of note: The team is wearing new Honolulu blue helmets with a throwback Lions logo Monday night.