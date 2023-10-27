We're sad that this weekend will likely mark the last warm weather stretch of 2023.

If you haven't made plans yet, here are a few ideas to put on your calendar:

🍎 Go to a cider mill: From Franklin to Yates, seasonal treats like caramel apples, apple cider slushies and freshly made donuts from these family-owned barns and farms will help remind you why there's nothing better than Michigan in the fall.

Blake's Farms in Armada offers haunted hayrides, a three-story haunted barn and zombie paintball for the spooky season — and this is the last weekend to check it all out.

👻 Nightmare on Bagley: This Halloween-themed pop-up bar near Corktown has spooky cocktails like "Bloodrita" and "Peaches and Scream" in the same location as the former Bagley Central.

🎃 Haunted car wash: Get your car washed this weekend at Mr. Spotless' annual haunted car wash.

Open from 8pm-midnight at 3827 Vernor Hwy.

🍺 Detroit Beer Festival: Hundreds of beers local from across Michigan will join local food pop-ups and live music for the annual beer festival at Eastern Market on Saturday from 1-6pm.