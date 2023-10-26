Red Wings' hot start could help end playoff drought

Share on email (opens in new window)

Alex DeBrincat stops with the puck against the Penguins last week at Little Caesars Arena. Photo: Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The Red Wings are resurrecting some old Hockeytown flavor this season with the installation of a classic-style goal horn at Little Caesars Arena.

Driving the news: The new-look Wings have been an offensive juggernaut so far, sounding the horn often with a league-leading 34 goals.

Detroit (5-1-1) is second in the Atlantic Division behind the Boston Bruins.

Why it matters: The hot start is an encouraging sign that the Wings could end their seven-year-long playoff drought and join the Lions among the city's pro sports teams advancing from rebuilding mode to playoff contender.

🥊 Reality check: Head coach Derek Lalonde has warned the offensive outburst is probably not going to last the entire season, the Free Press reported.

"We're still trying to find our game and play the right way — that's sustainable," he said. "We are getting good goaltending, special teams, and our scoring is overshadowing some of our mistakes."

State of play: A new Red Wing is leading the charge — Alex DeBrincat, the Farmington Hills native and former Ottawa Senator whom general manager Steve Yzerman traded for over the summer.

His nine goals were tops in the NHL heading into play Thursday.

Former Wolverine Dylan Larkin's 14 points have him at No. 2 in the league.

Zoom out: The addition of DeBrincat and others stoked fans' preseason hopes, but national experts still consider Detroit a borderline playoff team.

What's next: The Wings host Winnipeg Thursday at 7pm at LCA.