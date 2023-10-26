Oct 26, 2023 - Sports

Red Wings' hot start could help end playoff drought

Alex DeBrincat stops with the puck against the Penguins last week at Little Caesars Arena. Photo: Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

The Red Wings are resurrecting some old Hockeytown flavor this season with the installation of a classic-style goal horn at Little Caesars Arena.

Driving the news: The new-look Wings have been an offensive juggernaut so far, sounding the horn often with a league-leading 34 goals.

Why it matters: The hot start is an encouraging sign that the Wings could end their seven-year-long playoff drought and join the Lions among the city's pro sports teams advancing from rebuilding mode to playoff contender.

🥊 Reality check: Head coach Derek Lalonde has warned the offensive outburst is probably not going to last the entire season, the Free Press reported.

  • "We're still trying to find our game and play the right way — that's sustainable," he said. "We are getting good goaltending, special teams, and our scoring is overshadowing some of our mistakes."

State of play: A new Red Wing is leading the charge — Alex DeBrincat, the Farmington Hills native and former Ottawa Senator whom general manager Steve Yzerman traded for over the summer.

Zoom out: The addition of DeBrincat and others stoked fans' preseason hopes, but national experts still consider Detroit a borderline playoff team.

What's next: The Wings host Winnipeg Thursday at 7pm at LCA.

