Lions suffer embarrassing 38-6 loss in Baltimore

The hype fell flat Sunday as the Lions (5-2) suffered their second loss of the season in embarrassing fashion against the red-hot Ravens, 38-6.

The offense couldn't move the ball and the defense couldn't stop it — it was one of the worst losses of the Dan Campbell era.

What they're saying: "They kicked our ass," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters after the loss in Baltimore.

The Lions never got in a rhythm early while the Ravens were picking up a first down nearly every play through the first two quarters.

MVP: Injuries to the Lions' secondary may have finally caught up to them Sunday as Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson showed out, completing 21 of 27 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh joined his younger brother Jim this weekend in dominating their opponents.

By the numbers: Jared Goff completed 33 of 53 passes for 284 yards and an interception.

It was a slow start for Goff, who had looked like an MVP candidate up until Sunday.

He started the first quarter 1-3 with 2 yards as the Lions began the game with consecutive three-and-outs.

What's next: Monday Night Football is at Ford Field Oct. 30 for the Lions and Raiders, where Detroit will have a great chance to improve to 6-2 heading into the bye week.