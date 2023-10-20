Detroit weekend planner: Oct. 20-22

Share on email (opens in new window)

Whether you're down for walking, drinking or illegal gambling history, we have just the weekend for you.

🚶 Walk the newly completed Uniroyal Promenade, the final section of the East Riverfront walkway connecting the Riverwalk to the Belle Isle Bridge. There's also a party with music, food and games.

Saturday, 10am-2pm. Free!

🍸 Learn history, mixology and tips about vodka during a class at downtown techno bar SPKRBOX.

Saturday, 5:30-7:30pm. Tickets: $60.

Go back in time to the thriving, illegal local numbers game industry in the 1930s-60s with city historian Ken Coleman at the Detroit Public Library.