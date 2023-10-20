2 hours ago - Things to Do
Detroit weekend planner: Oct. 20-22
Whether you're down for walking, drinking or illegal gambling history, we have just the weekend for you.
🚶 Walk the newly completed Uniroyal Promenade, the final section of the East Riverfront walkway connecting the Riverwalk to the Belle Isle Bridge. There's also a party with music, food and games.
- Saturday, 10am-2pm. Free!
🍸 Learn history, mixology and tips about vodka during a class at downtown techno bar SPKRBOX.
- Saturday, 5:30-7:30pm. Tickets: $60.
Go back in time to the thriving, illegal local numbers game industry in the 1930s-60s with city historian Ken Coleman at the Detroit Public Library.
- Saturday, 2-3:30pm. Free!
