Detroit's Halloween in the D: Details, timing and more

Annalise Frank
Animated illustration of a zig-zagged line of pumpkins popping up out of the ground.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The city's free Halloween in the D celebration is back with candy, haunted hayrides and a home decoration contest.

What's happening: The donation-funded event that started in 2018 draws 30,000 kids and their families for trunk-or-treat and other activities at rec centers, firehouses and police precincts on Halloween night.

  • Halloween is on a Tuesday this year.

The latest: There's a new "haunted home" contest this year, Tonie Stovall, the event's volunteer coordinator, said at a press conference Monday.

  • Residents can submit their house in a DM or comment on social media, and then vote for the scariest one in the comments on the city's Facebook and Instagram.
  • A new costume giveaway is also planned.

Plus, there's Fall Fest from 1-5pm on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Clark Park with carnival rides, a petting zoo, a Barbie selfie bus, pumpkin painting and more.

  • Scarefest at Palmer Park, Sunday, Oct. 29, from 4-8pm, includes a zombie trail, costume parade and food trucks.

Of note: Halloween in the D is still taking volunteers for both the weekend events and Halloween evening.

