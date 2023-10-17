Detroit's Halloween in the D: Details, timing and more

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The city's free Halloween in the D celebration is back with candy, haunted hayrides and a home decoration contest.

What's happening: The donation-funded event that started in 2018 draws 30,000 kids and their families for trunk-or-treat and other activities at rec centers, firehouses and police precincts on Halloween night.

Halloween is on a Tuesday this year.

The latest: There's a new "haunted home" contest this year, Tonie Stovall, the event's volunteer coordinator, said at a press conference Monday.

Residents can submit their house in a DM or comment on social media, and then vote for the scariest one in the comments on the city's Facebook and Instagram.

A new costume giveaway is also planned.

Plus, there's Fall Fest from 1-5pm on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Clark Park with carnival rides, a petting zoo, a Barbie selfie bus, pumpkin painting and more.

Scarefest at Palmer Park, Sunday, Oct. 29, from 4-8pm, includes a zombie trail, costume parade and food trucks.

Of note: Halloween in the D is still taking volunteers for both the weekend events and Halloween evening.