Detroit's Halloween in the D: Details, timing and more
The city's free Halloween in the D celebration is back with candy, haunted hayrides and a home decoration contest.
What's happening: The donation-funded event that started in 2018 draws 30,000 kids and their families for trunk-or-treat and other activities at rec centers, firehouses and police precincts on Halloween night.
- Halloween is on a Tuesday this year.
The latest: There's a new "haunted home" contest this year, Tonie Stovall, the event's volunteer coordinator, said at a press conference Monday.
- Residents can submit their house in a DM or comment on social media, and then vote for the scariest one in the comments on the city's Facebook and Instagram.
- A new costume giveaway is also planned.
Plus, there's Fall Fest from 1-5pm on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Clark Park with carnival rides, a petting zoo, a Barbie selfie bus, pumpkin painting and more.
- Scarefest at Palmer Park, Sunday, Oct. 29, from 4-8pm, includes a zombie trail, costume parade and food trucks.
Of note: Halloween in the D is still taking volunteers for both the weekend events and Halloween evening.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.