Fall is in full swing! Sure, it's getting cold, but you're a Michigander — so put on those gloves and get out there.

🍺 Grab your passport, cross the tunnel or bridge and head to Windsor's Fall Beer and Cider Festival.

Saturday, 6-11pm. Tickets: CA$15.

🍂 For autumn festivities closer to home, try the Corktown Sounds Fall Festival with food, pumpkin carving, cider and a beer tent.

Saturday, 2-11pm. Tickets: $20.

📖 Join Detroit Book City in Southfield for its annual Fall Family Book Fair, which it says is the state's largest book fair of Black authors.

Saturday, 12:30-5pm. Free!

🖼️ View a solo art exhibition from Nora Chapa Mendoza with paintings, papier-mâché and mixed media "reminiscent of Frida Kahlo's introspective style" at the Scarab Club.

Opening reception Friday, 5-8pm. Exhibition runs now through Nov. 11. Free!

🚶 Take an art walk past new murals in downtown Ferndale. You can grab a map to guide your tour and also stop in galleries and stores.