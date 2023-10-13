Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Fall is in full swing! Sure, it's getting cold, but you're a Michigander — so put on those gloves and get out there.
🍺 Grab your passport, cross the tunnel or bridge and head to Windsor's Fall Beer and Cider Festival.
- Saturday, 6-11pm. Tickets: CA$15.
🍂 For autumn festivities closer to home, try the Corktown Sounds Fall Festival with food, pumpkin carving, cider and a beer tent.
- Saturday, 2-11pm. Tickets: $20.
📖 Join Detroit Book City in Southfield for its annual Fall Family Book Fair, which it says is the state's largest book fair of Black authors.
- Saturday, 12:30-5pm. Free!
🖼️ View a solo art exhibition from Nora Chapa Mendoza with paintings, papier-mâché and mixed media "reminiscent of Frida Kahlo's introspective style" at the Scarab Club.
- Opening reception Friday, 5-8pm. Exhibition runs now through Nov. 11. Free!
🚶 Take an art walk past new murals in downtown Ferndale. You can grab a map to guide your tour and also stop in galleries and stores.
- Saturday, noon-10pm. Free!
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.