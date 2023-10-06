1 hour ago - Things to Do

👻 We're solidly in autumn and Halloween season — so make sure to get out there and soak up fall before it's gray out there!

🐦 Go birding on Belle Isle with the DNR to check out some migrant waterbirds on the river and songbirds in the woods.

  • Sunday, 9-11am. Free! Register beforehand.

🎃 Walk along the Dequindre Cut for Detroit Harvest Fest and Food Truck Rally and enjoy a pumpkin patch, trick-or-treating and six stages with musicians.

  • Saturday and Sunday, 11am-8pm. Tickets: $5. Free for children 3 and younger.

🍻 Taste local beers from Eastern Market Brewing Co., New Holland and more while playing lawn games at Detroit Shipping Co.'s Octobeerfest.

  • Saturday, 1-10pm. Tickets: $25.
