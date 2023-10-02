Fewer new moms are working in Metro Detroit

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Includes women ages 16 to 50; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The percentage of Metro Detroit-area women who recently gave birth and are participating in the workforce is shrinking — bucking the national trend of a sharp increase since 2010.

Why it matters: Motherhood often knocks women out of the labor force, at least temporarily — potentially slowing careers and earnings growth while contributing to the gender pay gap.

By the numbers: 64.2% of Metro Detroit women who gave birth in the previous 12 months were participating in the labor force as of 2022, per new census data.

That's compared with 63.6% in 2021 and 66.2% in 2010.

The big picture: Nationally, the percentage of women who recently gave birth and are participating in the workforce reached a decade-plus high-water mark last year — 66.6%.

That's compared with 66.5% in 2021 and 61.6% in 2010.

Driving the news: Remote and flexible work is making it easier for new moms to juggle both parenting and their careers.

In fact, the workplace gender gap is at a record low.

Between the lines: One complicating factor in all this: the skyrocketing cost of child care, which can complicate the decision for a parent to return to work.