Fewer new moms are working in Metro Detroit
The percentage of Metro Detroit-area women who recently gave birth and are participating in the workforce is shrinking — bucking the national trend of a sharp increase since 2010.
Why it matters: Motherhood often knocks women out of the labor force, at least temporarily — potentially slowing careers and earnings growth while contributing to the gender pay gap.
By the numbers: 64.2% of Metro Detroit women who gave birth in the previous 12 months were participating in the labor force as of 2022, per new census data.
- That's compared with 63.6% in 2021 and 66.2% in 2010.
The big picture: Nationally, the percentage of women who recently gave birth and are participating in the workforce reached a decade-plus high-water mark last year — 66.6%.
- That's compared with 66.5% in 2021 and 61.6% in 2010.
Driving the news: Remote and flexible work is making it easier for new moms to juggle both parenting and their careers.
- In fact, the workplace gender gap is at a record low.
Between the lines: One complicating factor in all this: the skyrocketing cost of child care, which can complicate the decision for a parent to return to work.
- Often, it's mothers who wind up staying home — in part because they likely make less to begin with.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.