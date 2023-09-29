Lions dominate the Packers at Lambeau, improve to 3-1

Amon-Ra St. Brown does a Lambeau Leap after scoring in the first quarter last night. Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Your Detroit Lions will end September with a 3-1 record after crushing the Packers on the road Thursday night, 34-20.

Detroit dominated the first half and didn't let Green Bay back in the game despite some bumpy play and a big missed call to end the third quarter.

This really does feel like a different Lions team.

Here are some awards and notes from the big win:

MVP: Running back David Montgomery drove the offense. He turned his 32 carries into 121 yards and three rushing touchdowns — the first Lions player to ever do that at Lambeau Field.

And the defensive line looked dominant at times, holding the Packers to 27 rushing yards while consistently pressuring QB Jordan Love.

Of note: The road victory gives the Lions early wins at two of the toughest places to play in the NFL, Lambeau and Arrowhead Stadium, as well as first place in the NFC North.

Just as in Kansas City, a swarm of traveling Detroit fans did their part to help.

What's next: The Lions welcome the Carolina Panthers to Ford Field on Oct. 8.