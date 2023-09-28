2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Metro Detroit's flaky pastry destination
👋 Annalise here. My family will vehemently argue that the best croissants in Michigan are all the way up north at 9 Bean Rows in Leelanau County.
- But I think a French pastry shop in downtown Grosse Pointe Park could give them a run for their money.
Details: Boulangerie LeRouge is bustling on weekday mornings, with a line stretching across the café. But it's fun to look dreamily at all the loaves of bread while imagining what you could do with them, and the line moves quickly.
- Sure, I've only been to Paris for a total of three days but this place seems pretty French. I think?
What I got: A spinach and feta croissant ($6) and the rotating flavor, spiced peach ($5).
- The fillings were fresh and flavorful — even the spinach, which can be hit or miss — framed by delicate, buttery pastry.
If you go: 15215 Kercheval Ave., open 8am-3pm Tuesday through Sunday.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.