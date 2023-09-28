Metro Detroit's flaky pastry destination

👋 Annalise here. My family will vehemently argue that the best croissants in Michigan are all the way up north at 9 Bean Rows in Leelanau County.

But I think a French pastry shop in downtown Grosse Pointe Park could give them a run for their money.

Details: Boulangerie LeRouge is bustling on weekday mornings, with a line stretching across the café. But it's fun to look dreamily at all the loaves of bread while imagining what you could do with them, and the line moves quickly.

Sure, I've only been to Paris for a total of three days but this place seems pretty French. I think?

What I got: A spinach and feta croissant ($6) and the rotating flavor, spiced peach ($5).

The fillings were fresh and flavorful — even the spinach, which can be hit or miss — framed by delicate, buttery pastry.

If you go: 15215 Kercheval Ave., open 8am-3pm Tuesday through Sunday.