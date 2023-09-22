1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Detroit this weekend

Samuel Robinson
Detroit from above I-75

The city skyline from above the Russell Industrial Center. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

It's looking like the perfect weekend to spend outdoors.

  • Here are some options:

🎨 Funky Ferndale Art Fair: More than 140 artists and authors fill the streets in Ferndale this weekend.

  • Open Friday from 3-7:30pm, Saturday 10am-7:30pm and Sunday 11am-6pm. West of Woodward on Nine Mile, Troy and Allen Streets.
  • Free to attend!

🏞️ Detroit Land Lab: This session is dedicated to educating and empowering residents interested in land stewardship, preservation and the beautification of the city's vacant land.

  • Presented by Detroit Vacant Land CDC at the Haus of Imagination & Gardens, 3333 Heidelberg St., on Saturday from 11am-2pm.
  • A vacant lot transformation bus tour leaves at 2:30pm.
  • Free!

⚡️ Detroit Auto Show: EV fans can expect to see the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally and other brands including Tesla, Lucid and Rivian at this year's no-frills event.

  • General-admission tickets to the show, which wraps up on Sunday, start at $20.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more