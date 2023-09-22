Share on email (opens in new window)

The city skyline from above the Russell Industrial Center. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

It's looking like the perfect weekend to spend outdoors.

Here are some options:

🎨 Funky Ferndale Art Fair: More than 140 artists and authors fill the streets in Ferndale this weekend.

Open Friday from 3-7:30pm, Saturday 10am-7:30pm and Sunday 11am-6pm. West of Woodward on Nine Mile, Troy and Allen Streets.

Free to attend!

🏞️ Detroit Land Lab: This session is dedicated to educating and empowering residents interested in land stewardship, preservation and the beautification of the city's vacant land.

Presented by Detroit Vacant Land CDC at the Haus of Imagination & Gardens, 3333 Heidelberg St., on Saturday from 11am-2pm.

A vacant lot transformation bus tour leaves at 2:30pm.

Free!

⚡️ Detroit Auto Show: EV fans can expect to see the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally and other brands including Tesla, Lucid and Rivian at this year's no-frills event.