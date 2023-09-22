1 hour ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Detroit this weekend
It's looking like the perfect weekend to spend outdoors.
- Here are some options:
🎨 Funky Ferndale Art Fair: More than 140 artists and authors fill the streets in Ferndale this weekend.
- Open Friday from 3-7:30pm, Saturday 10am-7:30pm and Sunday 11am-6pm. West of Woodward on Nine Mile, Troy and Allen Streets.
- Free to attend!
🏞️ Detroit Land Lab: This session is dedicated to educating and empowering residents interested in land stewardship, preservation and the beautification of the city's vacant land.
- Presented by Detroit Vacant Land CDC at the Haus of Imagination & Gardens, 3333 Heidelberg St., on Saturday from 11am-2pm.
- A vacant lot transformation bus tour leaves at 2:30pm.
- Free!
⚡️ Detroit Auto Show: EV fans can expect to see the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally and other brands including Tesla, Lucid and Rivian at this year's no-frills event.
- General-admission tickets to the show, which wraps up on Sunday, start at $20.
