C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the Lions prepare to take the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks last week. The defensive leader is now feared to be out for the season. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NFL season just started but the Lions are likely going to be down at least five starters against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Driving the news: Detroit's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was costly.

Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson reportedly tore his pectoral muscle and is now on injured reserve. Defensive end James Houston is also on IR with an injured fibula.

On offense, the Lions will likely be missing tackle Taylor Decker, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and running back David Montgomery.

Why it matters: If star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is still nursing his toe injury, quarterback Jared Goff's top options on Sunday could be a collection of rookies and journeymen.

What's next: Head to Ford Field for the 1pm game or watch on Fox.