1 hour ago - Sports
Lions are already banged up heading into Week 3
The NFL season just started but the Lions are likely going to be down at least five starters against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
Driving the news: Detroit's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was costly.
- Defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson reportedly tore his pectoral muscle and is now on injured reserve. Defensive end James Houston is also on IR with an injured fibula.
- On offense, the Lions will likely be missing tackle Taylor Decker, guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and running back David Montgomery.
Why it matters: If star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is still nursing his toe injury, quarterback Jared Goff's top options on Sunday could be a collection of rookies and journeymen.
What's next: Head to Ford Field for the 1pm game or watch on Fox.
- Resale tickets start at around $100. Standing room only also available.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.