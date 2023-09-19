Abortions up in Michigan as Midwest states add restrictions

Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Axios Visuals

States geographically near ones that banned abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer had increases in the number of procedures performed, including Michigan.

What's happening: Abortions increased 16% in Michigan from January to June 2023 compared with a representative period in 2020, according to new analysis from the Guttmacher Institute.

State data shows residents received 90.8% of the induced abortions that occurred in Michigan in 2022, down 3.7% compared with previous years.

It's likely due to an influx of border-hopping patients, per researchers from the Guttmacher Institute.

By the numbers: Michigan reported 30,120 abortions last year — its highest annual total since 1995, Department of Health and Human Services data shows.

According to that state data, the rate of abortions per 1,000 women age 15 to 44 has been steady from 15.8 in 2020 to 16.0 in 2021 to 15.9 last year, which is still higher than anytime between 2012 and 2019.

Wayne County (30.2 per capita) and Detroit (49.4) had the highest rate by that metric last year. The next highest abortion rates were from Genesee (20.5), Macomb (18.4), Saginaw (15.4) and Oakland (15.1) counties.

Zoom in: Michigan and Illinois are the only states in the Midwest to not have imposed restrictions on abortion since the fall of Roe.