Things to do in Detroit over Labor Day weekend
Can you believe that summer is almost over?
- Here's how to spend your Labor Day weekend.
🎷 Detroit Jazz Festival: The world's largest free jazz festival returns to Hart Plaza, where more than 60 performances from jazz legends, rising stars, legacy and homecoming artists take place.
- Free all day Friday through Monday.
- Can't make it? Here's the livestream.
🎡 Hamtramck Labor Day Festival: Vendors serving all types of food and crafts, live music and a small carnival will be stationed on Joseph Campau north of Caniff for the 43rd annual event.
- "Canoe races" are Monday at noon followed by the annual community parade.
- Free; Saturday through Monday!
🎶 Backwoods and Bonfires: The annual local music festival, headlined this year by Kash Doll, takes place near Eastern Market Friday from 2-9pm at The Eastern.
- 3434 Russell St.
- Tickets start at $60.
