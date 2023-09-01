1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Detroit over Labor Day weekend

Samuel Robinson
Can you believe that summer is almost over?

  • Here's how to spend your Labor Day weekend.

🎷 Detroit Jazz Festival: The world's largest free jazz festival returns to Hart Plaza, where more than 60 performances from jazz legends, rising stars, legacy and homecoming artists take place.

  • Free all day Friday through Monday.
  • Can't make it? Here's the livestream.

🎡 Hamtramck Labor Day Festival: Vendors serving all types of food and crafts, live music and a small carnival will be stationed on Joseph Campau north of Caniff for the 43rd annual event.

  • "Canoe races" are Monday at noon followed by the annual community parade.
  • Free; Saturday through Monday!

🎶 Backwoods and Bonfires: The annual local music festival, headlined this year by Kash Doll, takes place near Eastern Market Friday from 2-9pm at The Eastern.

  • 3434 Russell St.
  • Tickets start at $60.
