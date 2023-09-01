Things to do in Detroit over Labor Day weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Can you believe that summer is almost over?

Here's how to spend your Labor Day weekend.

🎷 Detroit Jazz Festival: The world's largest free jazz festival returns to Hart Plaza, where more than 60 performances from jazz legends, rising stars, legacy and homecoming artists take place.

Free all day Friday through Monday.

Can't make it? Here's the livestream.

🎡 Hamtramck Labor Day Festival: Vendors serving all types of food and crafts, live music and a small carnival will be stationed on Joseph Campau north of Caniff for the 43rd annual event.

"Canoe races" are Monday at noon followed by the annual community parade.

Free; Saturday through Monday!

🎶 Backwoods and Bonfires: The annual local music festival, headlined this year by Kash Doll, takes place near Eastern Market Friday from 2-9pm at The Eastern.