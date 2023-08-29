Back-to-school takeaways for Detroit families

Share on email (opens in new window)

As Detroit Public Schools Community District students returned to class Monday, district leaders are attempting to tackle long-existing problems.

Here's what to expect in the new school year, according to Chalkbeat Detroit:

💸 We'll see how this spring's budget cuts — due to enrollment falling, inflation and pandemic aid ending — affects students.

High schoolers lost college transition advisers who helped them go through the process of deciding where to go or what to do after school.

Administrative jobs were cut, including school culture facilitators, deans and assistant principals.

🏥 New health hubs are opening in five schools this year. The district wants to help with medical problems that contribute to chronic absenteeism and is opening 12 total over three years.

The hubs with philanthropic funding will offer dental, vision, mental health and other medical services.

Superintendent Nikolai Vitti says they're what the district needs most outside its regular budget.

🎒 Low enrollment continues to be a top concern, with the district's total number of students down about 2,000 from pre-pandemic levels, per Chalkbeat.

It's a budget issue since schools get funding per student — but there's some hope with more new students signing up this year than last.

