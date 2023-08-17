Detroit House Hunting: Northwest Goldberg gem
This classic American four-square home is full of character.
- This week's installment in our recurring real estate feature takes us to the up-and-coming Northwest Goldberg neighborhood.
The intrigue: The three-bedroom, two-bathroom turn-of-the-century house is completely rehabbed.
- Built in 1912, it's a charming 1,240 square feet and has beautiful hardwood floors and trim with tons of natural light.
6210 Hecla St.: $212,000
Between the lines: Amenities include a brand-new kitchen with subway tile and stainless appliances, a full bath with a deep soaking tub, new windows and roof and a fully fenced backyard and patio that looks perfect for entertainment and gardening.
- There's also a large attic for storage space.
State of play: The house is near creative retail and plenty of restaurants, including Woodbridge Pub, Pie-Sci, Core City's Detroit Institute of Bagels and Barda.
Yes, but: It's surrounded by blight, though the listing states this is one of many homes in the neighborhood that's been designated for rehabilitation by the developer.
