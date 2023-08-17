Detroit House Hunting: Northwest Goldberg gem

Share on email (opens in new window)

6210 Hecla St. in the Northwest Goldberg neighborhood, just a short walk to Henry Ford Hospital. Photos: Courtesy of Zillow

This classic American four-square home is full of character.

This week's installment in our recurring real estate feature takes us to the up-and-coming Northwest Goldberg neighborhood.

The intrigue: The three-bedroom, two-bathroom turn-of-the-century house is completely rehabbed.

Built in 1912, it's a charming 1,240 square feet and has beautiful hardwood floors and trim with tons of natural light.

Interior look at 6210 Hecla St.

Between the lines: Amenities include a brand-new kitchen with subway tile and stainless appliances, a full bath with a deep soaking tub, new windows and roof and a fully fenced backyard and patio that looks perfect for entertainment and gardening.

There's also a large attic for storage space.

State of play: The house is near creative retail and plenty of restaurants, including Woodbridge Pub, Pie-Sci, Core City's Detroit Institute of Bagels and Barda.

Yes, but: It's surrounded by blight, though the listing states this is one of many homes in the neighborhood that's been designated for rehabilitation by the developer.