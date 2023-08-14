Collaboration, sustainability and vandalism are main themes in local artist and designer Mike Han's upcoming gallery exhibition at Playground Detroit.

Details: "Mike Han: United by Design" includes rugs made with Gardner White, wall-mounted art playing audio created with Leon Speakers as well as a new painting series on salvaged Albert Kahn and Minoru Yamasaki blueprints, per Playground.

Of note: Han's work and his brand, the House of Han, are influenced by graffiti and his Korean heritage. Past pieces have been shown from Seoul to Miami and purchased by the likes of Dan Gilbert and Paramount Pictures.

If you go: The exhibition runs from an opening reception Sept. 2, 6-9pm, to Sept. 30 at Playground Detroit, 2845 Gratiot Ave.