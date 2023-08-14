Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

A gallon of regular gas cost $3.69 on average across the metro as of Aug. 1, per GasBuddy.

That's down 7.3% from August 2022 and a little less than the nationwide average of $3.76.

Zoom in: After falling to $3.19 in December, prices have risen steadily.

This month saw a 5% jump from July after three consecutive months in the $3.50 range.

The big picture: Nationally, average gas prices are up a bit from the winter months — as expected based on historical patterns — but still lower than last year's highs of nearly $5.

Yes, but: Recent rises were driven by excessive heat in Gulf states like Texas and Louisiana, where many of the country's oil refineries are located, Axios' Emily Peck reports.

What's next: All eyes are on hurricane season, as severe storms can further disrupt refineries — thus reducing supply and raising prices.