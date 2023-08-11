2 hours ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Detroit this weekend
We should have another beautiful summer weekend ahead of us. Here are some ideas on how to spend it:
🧶 Vintage market: The Market Over on Oakland hosts an artisanal pop-up shop featuring several vendors selling handmade goods, vintage clothes and food.
- Sunday from noon-5pm at Red Door Gallery, 7500 Oakland Ave.
🍖 Ribs and R&B: Get down to Hart Plaza for barbecue and music, with performances by Chanté Moore, Rob Base and others.
- Friday-Sunday, 11:30am-11:30pm
- Free entry until 3pm Friday and until 1pm Saturday and Sunday; $15 after.
🥟 Annual Pierogi festival: Enjoy Polish food, culture and music from the Kielbasa Kings and others.
- Saturday, noon-9pm, and Sunday, noon-5pm, at the Sweetest Heart of Mary Church, 4440 Russell.
⚽ Premier League returns: Wake up early and head to Thomas Magee's near Eastern Market for the English soccer league's opening weekend.
- Doors open at 7am Saturday and 8am Sunday.
