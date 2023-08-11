Things to do in Detroit this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

We should have another beautiful summer weekend ahead of us. Here are some ideas on how to spend it:

🧶 Vintage market: The Market Over on Oakland hosts an artisanal pop-up shop featuring several vendors selling handmade goods, vintage clothes and food.

Sunday from noon-5pm at Red Door Gallery, 7500 Oakland Ave.

🍖 Ribs and R&B: Get down to Hart Plaza for barbecue and music, with performances by Chanté Moore, Rob Base and others.

Friday-Sunday, 11:30am-11:30pm

Free entry until 3pm Friday and until 1pm Saturday and Sunday; $15 after.

🥟 Annual Pierogi festival: Enjoy Polish food, culture and music from the Kielbasa Kings and others.

Saturday, noon-9pm, and Sunday, noon-5pm, at the Sweetest Heart of Mary Church, 4440 Russell.

⚽ Premier League returns: Wake up early and head to Thomas Magee's near Eastern Market for the English soccer league's opening weekend.