2 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Detroit this weekend

Samuel Robinson
Illustration of a weekly calendar with an exclamation point shaped like a medical red cross drawn on with a red marker

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

We should have another beautiful summer weekend ahead of us. Here are some ideas on how to spend it:

🧶 Vintage market: The Market Over on Oakland hosts an artisanal pop-up shop featuring several vendors selling handmade goods, vintage clothes and food.

  • Sunday from noon-5pm at Red Door Gallery, 7500 Oakland Ave.

🍖 Ribs and R&B: Get down to Hart Plaza for barbecue and music, with performances by Chanté Moore, Rob Base and others.

  • Friday-Sunday, 11:30am-11:30pm
  • Free entry until 3pm Friday and until 1pm Saturday and Sunday; $15 after.

🥟 Annual Pierogi festival: Enjoy Polish food, culture and music from the Kielbasa Kings and others.

  • Saturday, noon-9pm, and Sunday, noon-5pm, at the Sweetest Heart of Mary Church, 4440 Russell.

⚽ Premier League returns: Wake up early and head to Thomas Magee's near Eastern Market for the English soccer league's opening weekend.

  • Doors open at 7am Saturday and 8am Sunday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more