Things to do in Detroit this weekend

Joe Guillen
Illustration of "Weekend" in graffiti on a brick wall.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Festival season is upon us!

  • Check out this weekend's fun fairs and musical shows:

🎷 Jazz on the River: Musicians from around the world play at Elizabeth Park in Trenton, 4651 Elizabeth Dr.

  • Free; parking is $5.
  • Saturday and Sunday shows start at 2pm, with the last act taking the stage at 7pm.

🎨 Belle Isle Art Fair: The free event near the Scott Memorial Fountain features artists, a beer tent and music.

  • Saturday, 10am-7pm; Sunday, 11am-5pm

🐮 Wayne County Fair: Head to the county fairgrounds in Belleville for rides, music, livestock shows and food trucks both Friday and Saturday.

  • Free; parking is $10 at 10871 Quirk Road.

🎙️ Smokey Robinson: The Motown legend plays the Fox Theatre Saturday at 7pm to celebrate the 35th anniversary of his grand performance that reopened the Fox in 1988.

🏳️‍🌈 Ann Arbor Pride: Beginning at noon Saturday at Main Street and Liberty Street, the free downtown event includes entertainment — family-friendly through 6pm — and "drag story time."

Detroitpostcard

