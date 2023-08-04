Things to do in Detroit this weekend
Festival season is upon us!
- Check out this weekend's fun fairs and musical shows:
🎷 Jazz on the River: Musicians from around the world play at Elizabeth Park in Trenton, 4651 Elizabeth Dr.
- Free; parking is $5.
- Saturday and Sunday shows start at 2pm, with the last act taking the stage at 7pm.
🎨 Belle Isle Art Fair: The free event near the Scott Memorial Fountain features artists, a beer tent and music.
- Saturday, 10am-7pm; Sunday, 11am-5pm
🐮 Wayne County Fair: Head to the county fairgrounds in Belleville for rides, music, livestock shows and food trucks both Friday and Saturday.
- Free; parking is $10 at 10871 Quirk Road.
🎙️ Smokey Robinson: The Motown legend plays the Fox Theatre Saturday at 7pm to celebrate the 35th anniversary of his grand performance that reopened the Fox in 1988.
- Tickets start around $60.
🏳️🌈 Ann Arbor Pride: Beginning at noon Saturday at Main Street and Liberty Street, the free downtown event includes entertainment — family-friendly through 6pm — and "drag story time."
