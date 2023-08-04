Italian fast-casual in Ferndale

Share on email (opens in new window)

The steak and veggie "cascione" and potato dill soup at Luisa's Artisanal Street Food in Ferndale. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

✌️ Ciao, Joe here with a quiz: What's a three-word restaurant description that will instantly grab my attention?

Italian street food.

State of play: Luisa's Artisanal Street Food opened a few months ago just north of 9 Mile.

The menu has vegetarian and meat stews, plus sandwiches and soups.

But the "cascione" — a stuffed and griddled flatbread — is the real reason I went to Luisa's.

What I ordered: The steak, mozzarella, peppers, onion and mushroom cascione ($14) and the potato dill soup ($4).

The cascione's thin dough and its tasty, tender steak filling make a beautiful combination.

Quick take: In the arena of hand-held, calzone-like foods, this cascione is truly an accomplishment. The dough is thin — so as not to overwhelm each bite's delicious meaty stuffing — yet sturdy enough to prevent the sogginess that plagues many wrap sandwiches.

If you go: Doors open at 11am Tuesday-Sunday at 22851 Woodward Ave.