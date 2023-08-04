1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Italian fast-casual in Ferndale

Joe Guillen
The steak and veggie "cascione" and potato and dill soup at Luisa's Artisanal Street Food in Ferndale.

The steak and veggie "cascione" and potato dill soup at Luisa's Artisanal Street Food in Ferndale. Photos: Joe Guillen/Axios

✌️ Ciao, Joe here with a quiz: What's a three-word restaurant description that will instantly grab my attention?

  • Italian street food.

State of play: Luisa's Artisanal Street Food opened a few months ago just north of 9 Mile.

  • The menu has vegetarian and meat stews, plus sandwiches and soups.
  • But the "cascione" — a stuffed and griddled flatbread — is the real reason I went to Luisa's.

What I ordered: The steak, mozzarella, peppers, onion and mushroom cascione ($14) and the potato dill soup ($4).

The cascione's thin dough and its tasty, tender steak filling make a beautiful combination.
The cascione's thin dough and its tasty, tender steak filling make a beautiful combination.

Quick take: In the arena of hand-held, calzone-like foods, this cascione is truly an accomplishment. The dough is thin — so as not to overwhelm each bite's delicious meaty stuffing — yet sturdy enough to prevent the sogginess that plagues many wrap sandwiches.

If you go: Doors open at 11am Tuesday-Sunday at 22851 Woodward Ave.

  • Closes at 4pm on Sunday and Tuesday, 7pm on Wednesday and Thursday and 9pm on Friday and Saturday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more