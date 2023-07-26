Retirement goals elude many Americans, Michiganders

Retirement plans for many Americans are complicated by financial worries and uncertainty if they ever want to fully retire, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

Why it matters: Millions of people who are nearing retirement age are financially unprepared.

About half of people between 55 and 66 have no personal savings, according to Census Bureau data.

The big picture: Many who haven't yet retired say they are unsure how to plan for it, Axios' Erica Pandey reports.

One in five people surveyed say they don't think they will ever retire.

Just 36% of those 55 and older — nearing typical retirement age — say they'll be able to retire at the time they expected.

By the numbers: Just 30% of people still in the workforce plan to use a pension to help fund their future retirement, compared with 54% of retirees who say they're using pension money.

On top of that, "roughly half the workforce, we’re talking 50-plus million people, work for an employer that doesn't offer a retirement plan," David John, a senior policy adviser at AARP, tells Axios.

Between the lines: While Americans say retirement is on their minds, they're not likely to talk about it with others.

Some 60% say they consider how they might be able to afford retirement often or sometimes, but 41% have never discussed it with friends and 57% have never spoken about it with a financial planner.

Zoom in: We recently asked about the retirement plans of our readers and the lifestyle they expect to maintain in order to do that. The results highlighted uncertainty around taxes and how much to save, plus concerns about health care costs.

What they're saying: "There's never enough money. I read that I should have $1 million in savings and I don't have that much. So I'm putting off retirement as long as possible," said Mark L., who is in his mid-60s and hopes to retire in two years.