Babyface Ray performs at the Fillmore at the annual 313 Day concert on March 13. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Several local artists earned a spot on former President Obama's famous summer music playlist.

Why it matters: It always turns heads when the former president shares the music he's been listening to over the past year.

The intrigue: The most surprising pick on this year's list is probably a collaboration between a rising New York City rapper and one of Detroit's most popular artists.

Money Man and Babyface Ray's "Drums" was joined by Aretha Franklin's "Dr. Feelgood," Stevie Wonder's "Golden Lady" and Marvin Gaye's "Inner City Blues".

What he's saying: "People seem to think, 'Well, he must have had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut.' No man. It's on my iPad right now," Obama told Hasan Minhaj in June.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: The Free Press not mentioning that Babyface Ray — one of Detroit's most commercially successful artists this decade — is also on Obama's list while highlighting other local singers is bizarre.