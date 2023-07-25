Obama listens to Detroiters
Several local artists earned a spot on former President Obama's famous summer music playlist.
Why it matters: It always turns heads when the former president shares the music he's been listening to over the past year.
The intrigue: The most surprising pick on this year's list is probably a collaboration between a rising New York City rapper and one of Detroit's most popular artists.
- Money Man and Babyface Ray's "Drums" was joined by Aretha Franklin's "Dr. Feelgood," Stevie Wonder's "Golden Lady" and Marvin Gaye's "Inner City Blues".
What he's saying: "People seem to think, 'Well, he must have had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut.' No man. It's on my iPad right now," Obama told Hasan Minhaj in June.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: The Free Press not mentioning that Babyface Ray — one of Detroit's most commercially successful artists this decade — is also on Obama's list while highlighting other local singers is bizarre.
