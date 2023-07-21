Things to do this weekend in Detroit

Share on email (opens in new window)

Most of the weekend should be nice and sunny — take advantage of it!

We know by now this never lasts for long.

🎶 Experience a wide variety of performances at the free, diversity-themed Concert of Colors through Sunday.

Times and locations in and around the Detroit Institute of Arts vary.

Full schedule

🫑 Buy plant-based food from local businesses at farm Detroit Abloom's annual Vegan Fest in Jefferson Chalmers with music, food and drinks.

Saturday, noon-6pm; free to enter.

🎥 Watch the acclaimed movie "Till" outdoors Friday at New Center Park.