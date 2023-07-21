2 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend in Detroit

Annalise Frank
Most of the weekend should be nice and sunny — take advantage of it!

  • We know by now this never lasts for long.

🎶 Experience a wide variety of performances at the free, diversity-themed Concert of Colors through Sunday.

  • Times and locations in and around the Detroit Institute of Arts vary.
  • Full schedule

🫑 Buy plant-based food from local businesses at farm Detroit Abloom's annual Vegan Fest in Jefferson Chalmers with music, food and drinks.

  • Saturday, noon-6pm; free to enter.

🎥 Watch the acclaimed movie "Till" outdoors Friday at New Center Park.

  • Doors open at 8pm and the movie starts around dusk. Free!
