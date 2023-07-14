49 mins ago - Things to Do
Things to do this weekend in Detroit
We're somehow almost halfway through July — take advantage of the summer sun and events this weekend:
📖 Comb for tomes at the sixth annual Detroit Festival of Books at Eastern Market.
- Sunday, 10am-4pm. Free to enter!
🎤 Witness George Clinton bringing the funk during the African World Festival at Hart Plaza Friday night through Sunday. Clinton plays Friday.
- Passes: $15 daily, $35 for the weekend or free for Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History members.
🏳️🌈 Participate in a variety of Hotter Than July events, which says it's the second-longest-running Black LGBTQ+ Pride event in the world.
- Friday through Sunday. Price depends on the event; Saturday's Big Freedia concert starts at $38.
🎶 Jazz singer Kimmie Horne performs at the kickoff for this summer's Brightmoor Music Series at Etheldra Mae Williams Park.
- Saturday, 5-8pm. Free!
