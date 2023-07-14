49 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend in Detroit

Annalise Frank
Animated illustration of calendar pages with neutral emojis on them being torn off, until you get to Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which have smiling, sunglasses-wearing emojis on them with neon yellow waving lines.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

We're somehow almost halfway through July — take advantage of the summer sun and events this weekend:

📖 Comb for tomes at the sixth annual Detroit Festival of Books at Eastern Market.

  • Sunday, 10am-4pm. Free to enter!

🎤 Witness George Clinton bringing the funk during the African World Festival at Hart Plaza Friday night through Sunday. Clinton plays Friday.

🏳️‍🌈 Participate in a variety of Hotter Than July events, which says it's the second-longest-running Black LGBTQ+ Pride event in the world.

  • Friday through Sunday. Price depends on the event; Saturday's Big Freedia concert starts at $38.

🎶 Jazz singer Kimmie Horne performs at the kickoff for this summer's Brightmoor Music Series at Etheldra Mae Williams Park.

  • Saturday, 5-8pm. Free!
