Things to do this weekend in Detroit

We're somehow almost halfway through July — take advantage of the summer sun and events this weekend:

📖 Comb for tomes at the sixth annual Detroit Festival of Books at Eastern Market.

Sunday, 10am-4pm. Free to enter!

🎤 Witness George Clinton bringing the funk during the African World Festival at Hart Plaza Friday night through Sunday. Clinton plays Friday.

Passes: $15 daily, $35 for the weekend or free for Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History members.

🏳️‍🌈 Participate in a variety of Hotter Than July events, which says it's the second-longest-running Black LGBTQ+ Pride event in the world.

Friday through Sunday. Price depends on the event; Saturday's Big Freedia concert starts at $38.

🎶 Jazz singer Kimmie Horne performs at the kickoff for this summer's Brightmoor Music Series at Etheldra Mae Williams Park.