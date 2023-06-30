28 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do (indoors) in Detroit this weekend
The air quality remains hazardous this weekend.
- Here's what you can do to spend it indoors:
🥐 DIA's Kresge Court: Get some work done or just enjoy lunch at the center of the DIA inside the Kresge Court.
- The cafe offers sandwiches, soup, salad, shareable small plates and charcuterie, plus a beverage service featuring all-day coffee and other drinks.
- Open Friday from 10am-8:30pm, Saturday and Sunday from 10am-4:30pm.
🎤 Erykah Badu at LCA: The R&B legend is joined on stage by yasiin bey (aka Mos Def) Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena as part of the singer's Unfollow Me Tour.
- Tickets start at $59.95.
📗 Charles H. Wright Museum: Check out over 35,000 artifacts and archival materials at the state's largest African American history museum. Current exhibitions inspired by "The Negro Motorist Green Book" include" Derrick Adams: Sanctuary" and "Mapping The Michigan Green Book."
- Tickets start at $12, free for kids 3 and younger.
