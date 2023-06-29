Report: Michigan's Democratic senators have family links to slavery

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters speak at an NAACP Freedom Fund dinner in 2019. Photos: Anthony Lanzilote/Getty

An examination of genealogy records by Reuters revealed that more than a hundred political leaders are direct descendants of ancestors who enslaved people — including both of Michigan's Democratic senators in Congress.

Why it matters: The report reveals how pervasive the institution of slavery remains in the U.S.

The findings come as communities across the country debate what they should do to reconcile this history, whether it be through school curriculum or the implementation of reparations programs.

Driving the news: Reuters found that one in five members of Congress, living presidents, governors and Supreme Court justices are descendants of ancestors who enslaved Black people.

Every president except former President Trump is a direct descendant of slave owners.

Zoom in: Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow are included in the list.

Stabenow's ancestor, James Kidd, enslaved three people, while Peters' ancestor, Richard H. Garrett, enslaved 22 people, per Reuters.

What they're saying: Both gave social media statements marking the importance of Juneteenth, but neither Peters nor Stabenow responded to Reuters about their personal connection to slavery, nor to Axios' requests for comment.

Worthy of your time: Explore the U.S. Elite's Ties to Slavery