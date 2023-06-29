1 hour ago - Politics

Report: Michigan's Democratic senators have family links to slavery

Samuel Robinson
Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters speak at the NAACP Freedom Fund dinner in 2019. Photos: Anthony Lanzilote/Getty

An examination of genealogy records by Reuters revealed that more than a hundred political leaders are direct descendants of ancestors who enslaved people — including both of Michigan's Democratic senators in Congress.

Why it matters: The report reveals how pervasive the institution of slavery remains in the U.S.

Driving the news: Reuters found that one in five members of Congress, living presidents, governors and Supreme Court justices are descendants of ancestors who enslaved Black people.

  • Every president except former President Trump is a direct descendant of slave owners.

Zoom in: Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow are included in the list.

  • Stabenow's ancestor, James Kidd, enslaved three people, while Peters' ancestor, Richard H. Garrett, enslaved 22 people, per Reuters.

What they're saying: Both gave social media statements marking the importance of Juneteenth, but neither Peters nor Stabenow responded to Reuters about their personal connection to slavery, nor to Axios' requests for comment.

avatar

