Things to do in Detroit this weekend
It's officially the first weekend of summer.
- Here's how to make the most of it:
🚣🏿♀️ Kayak rental: Explore the Detroit River from the water with a kayak rental from Detroit River Sports. It offers guided tours around Belle Isle and a "full moon" paddle, which winds through the canals of Jefferson Chalmers with glowing kayaks.
- Fisherman’s Marina at 14601 Riverside Blvd.
🍔 Burger battle: The eighth annual burger competition at Eastern Market features local chefs and restaurants vying for the title of Detroit's best burger.
- Tickets start at $20 and get you unlimited samples and a vote in the competition.
🎨 East side art market: The Secret Garden Gallery Detroit hosts an outdoor art market featuring the works of eight to 10 artists each Saturday from 11am-6pm in East English Village.
- 16921 E Warren Ave.
