Things to do in Detroit this weekend

It's officially the first weekend of summer.

  • Here's how to make the most of it:

🚣🏿‍♀️ Kayak rental: Explore the Detroit River from the water with a kayak rental from Detroit River Sports. It offers guided tours around Belle Isle and a "full moon" paddle, which winds through the canals of Jefferson Chalmers with glowing kayaks.

  • Fisherman’s Marina at 14601 Riverside Blvd.

🍔 Burger battle: The eighth annual burger competition at Eastern Market features local chefs and restaurants vying for the title of Detroit's best burger.

  • Tickets start at $20 and get you unlimited samples and a vote in the competition.

🎨 East side art market: The Secret Garden Gallery Detroit hosts an outdoor art market featuring the works of eight to 10 artists each Saturday from 11am-6pm in East English Village.

  • 16921 E Warren Ave.
