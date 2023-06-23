Things to do in Detroit this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

It's officially the first weekend of summer.

Here's how to make the most of it:

🚣🏿‍♀️ Kayak rental: Explore the Detroit River from the water with a kayak rental from Detroit River Sports. It offers guided tours around Belle Isle and a "full moon" paddle, which winds through the canals of Jefferson Chalmers with glowing kayaks.

Fisherman’s Marina at 14601 Riverside Blvd.

🍔 Burger battle: The eighth annual burger competition at Eastern Market features local chefs and restaurants vying for the title of Detroit's best burger.

Tickets start at $20 and get you unlimited samples and a vote in the competition.

🎨 East side art market: The Secret Garden Gallery Detroit hosts an outdoor art market featuring the works of eight to 10 artists each Saturday from 11am-6pm in East English Village.