Detroit Pistons draft preview, part 2

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver at Rouge Park last year. Photo: Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Predicting this Pistons draft is pretty much impossible.

Driving the news: Detroit has the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft at 8pm Thursday on ESPN.

State of play: General manager Troy Weaver hasn't dropped many hints about who he likes among the half-dozen prospects worthy of the fifth pick.

Here are some options:

Taylor Hendricks, UCF: Combines size (6'9") and shot-blocking skills with a deft shooting touch (39% from deep in college).

Jarace Walker, Houston: A power forward or small-ball center (6'8") with a bulky build. He can score inside but outside shooting needs some work.

Cam Whitmore, Villanova: High-ceiling offensive threat, especially off the dribble. Initially on the short list of prospects for Detroit, but his stock has slipped recently.

Other possibilities: Amen and Ausar Thompson, who we covered in part 1, Arkansas' Anthony Black and U of M's Kobe Bufkin.

Detroit Pistons draft preview, part 1