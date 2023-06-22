7 hours ago - Sports

Detroit Pistons draft preview, part 2

Joe Guillen
Pistons general manager Troy Weaver at Rouge Park last year.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver at Rouge Park last year. Photo: Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Predicting this Pistons draft is pretty much impossible.

Driving the news: Detroit has the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft at 8pm Thursday on ESPN.

State of play: General manager Troy Weaver hasn't dropped many hints about who he likes among the half-dozen prospects worthy of the fifth pick.

Here are some options:

  • Taylor Hendricks, UCF: Combines size (6'9") and shot-blocking skills with a deft shooting touch (39% from deep in college).
  • Jarace Walker, Houston: A power forward or small-ball center (6'8") with a bulky build. He can score inside but outside shooting needs some work.
  • Cam Whitmore, Villanova: High-ceiling offensive threat, especially off the dribble. Initially on the short list of prospects for Detroit, but his stock has slipped recently.

Other possibilities: Amen and Ausar Thompson, who we covered in part 1, Arkansas' Anthony Black and U of M's Kobe Bufkin.

