7 hours ago - Sports
Detroit Pistons draft preview, part 2
Predicting this Pistons draft is pretty much impossible.
Driving the news: Detroit has the No. 5 pick in the NBA Draft at 8pm Thursday on ESPN.
State of play: General manager Troy Weaver hasn't dropped many hints about who he likes among the half-dozen prospects worthy of the fifth pick.
Here are some options:
- Taylor Hendricks, UCF: Combines size (6'9") and shot-blocking skills with a deft shooting touch (39% from deep in college).
- Jarace Walker, Houston: A power forward or small-ball center (6'8") with a bulky build. He can score inside but outside shooting needs some work.
- Cam Whitmore, Villanova: High-ceiling offensive threat, especially off the dribble. Initially on the short list of prospects for Detroit, but his stock has slipped recently.
Other possibilities: Amen and Ausar Thompson, who we covered in part 1, Arkansas' Anthony Black and U of M's Kobe Bufkin.
