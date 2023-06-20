7 hours ago - News
Alcohol could be sold at college games in Michigan this fall
Two state senators want university stadiums to start selling alcohol this fall.
Driving the news: A Senate committee approved a bipartisan proposal last week to allow schools to obtain liquor licenses. Approval through both chambers before summer could bring alcohol sales to football games at Michigan, Michigan State and other public universities this year.
- Schools have expressed support for the change, which would allow them to sell alcohol at games for up to 100 days each year.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: I'm afraid not even beer would increase the infamously poor attendance during the Mid-American Conference's midweek games, where hundreds of students show up to watch teams not even the broadcasters seem interested in.
- But it could reduce pregame binge drinking!
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.