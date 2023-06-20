7 hours ago - News

Alcohol could be sold at college games in Michigan this fall

Samuel Robinson
Michigan stadium

Michigan fans inside the Big House. Photo: Jeff Haynes/Getty

Two state senators want university stadiums to start selling alcohol this fall.

Driving the news: A Senate committee approved a bipartisan proposal last week to allow schools to obtain liquor licenses. Approval through both chambers before summer could bring alcohol sales to football games at Michigan, Michigan State and other public universities this year.

  • Schools have expressed support for the change, which would allow them to sell alcohol at games for up to 100 days each year.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I'm afraid not even beer would increase the infamously poor attendance during the Mid-American Conference's midweek games, where hundreds of students show up to watch teams not even the broadcasters seem interested in.

  • But it could reduce pregame binge drinking!
