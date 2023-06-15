2 hours ago - Things to Do

George Clinton to bring the funk once again

Joe Guillen
George Clinton performs at MotorCity Casino in 2018.

George Clinton performs at MotorCity Casino in 2018. Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Funk master George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic are headlining next month's African World Festival with a performance at Hart Plaza on July 14.

Why it matters: This could be our last chance to see the 81-year-old Clinton funk up the city that helped birth the group's space-age vibe.

If you go: The 40th annual festival, taking place July 14-16, highlights the African diaspora's beauty, strength and spirit.

