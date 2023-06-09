2 hours ago - Things to Do

What to do in Detroit this weekend (non-Eras tour edition)

Samuel Robinson
For everyone not going to Taylor Swift this weekend, here’s what else is happening in Detroit:

🏳️‍🌈 Motor City Pride: The annual festival at Hart Plaza featuring vendors, art and performances returns this weekend.

  • Saturday from 1-9pm, Sunday from 12:30-7pm. Parade starts at noon Sunday.
  • Tickets: $5

🎶 Sounds of Summer Concert: The Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Chandler Park Conservancy host a free performance Saturday at 2pm featuring R&B, jazz, classical, Motown and gospel music.

  • Performers include local artists Enflyte, Johdi, Testimony Sings, Marion Hayden & friends and musicians from the orchestra.
  • Located near the old tennis courts at the northwest corner of Frankfort Street and Gray Street.

🎤 Boldy James performs at the Shelter in the basement of Saint Andrew's Hall at 8pm Saturday.

  • Tickets start at $25.
