What to do in Detroit this weekend (non-Eras tour edition)
For everyone not going to Taylor Swift this weekend, here’s what else is happening in Detroit:
🏳️🌈 Motor City Pride: The annual festival at Hart Plaza featuring vendors, art and performances returns this weekend.
- Saturday from 1-9pm, Sunday from 12:30-7pm. Parade starts at noon Sunday.
- Tickets: $5
🎶 Sounds of Summer Concert: The Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Chandler Park Conservancy host a free performance Saturday at 2pm featuring R&B, jazz, classical, Motown and gospel music.
- Performers include local artists Enflyte, Johdi, Testimony Sings, Marion Hayden & friends and musicians from the orchestra.
- Located near the old tennis courts at the northwest corner of Frankfort Street and Gray Street.
🎤 Boldy James performs at the Shelter in the basement of Saint Andrew's Hall at 8pm Saturday.
- Tickets start at $25.
