The mysterious case of an Axios Detroit dog look-alike
👋 Annalise here. There's a twin among us, it turns out.
What's happening: You may know my hound mix, Phoebe, from the newsletter. I recently learned she has a stunning look-alike — an older gentleman named Oreo, the pup of reader Ken Creighton of Novi.
The intrigue: Phoebe, 3, and Oreo, 9, likely aren't long-lost siblings. But maybe they're vaguely related?
Details: While I got Phoebe from the Humane Society of Midland County when she was a year old, Ken tells me his family adopted Oreo from a Michigan Humane Society event at PetSmart nine years ago.
- Oreo follows Ken around and gets a "very sad look on his face" when he gets left behind. Phoebe does the same, though I'm pretty sure she just looks sad 99% of her life regardless.
- Oreo's favorite food is sweet potatoes, while Phoebe's is sardines or cheese.
