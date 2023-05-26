Chart: Detroit gas prices fall in time for summer travel

Data: GasBuddy; Note: Price as of the 1st of each month; Chart: Axios Visuals

Local drivers were paying an average of $3.39 per gallon of regular gasoline as of May 1, compared with $4.63 a year ago, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Zoom out: Nationally, gas prices have been rising slightly in recent months — but they're still well below last year's levels as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

The average price per gallon of regular gasoline has been $3.53 throughout May 2023, compared with $4.60 a year ago.

