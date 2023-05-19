2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Must-try wings at Pequeño Cantina
👋 The Axios Detroit team grabbed lunch earlier this week at Pequeño Cantina and need to tell you about it.
- Our outing was inspired by Eater Detroit's recent story on Black-owned taquerias.
What Joe ordered: The Pequeño wings ($15) and the Mezcalit-o! cocktail ($17).
- The wings, served with charred fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge for an extra kick, were phenomenal.
- The cocktail was well-balanced but a little too pricey.
What Annalise ordered: Shrimp fajitas ($20).
- This place does veggies so well — seared but still crisp and well-seasoned. The plump shrimp speckled with fresh cilantro was a plus.
- I'm also a huge fan of Pequeño's brunch food, which I remember fondly from last year after a particularly brutal Sunday kickball match.
What Sam ordered: Birria tacos ($18)
- These had excellent flavor and the perfect consistency, as the shells were crispy and full of cheese and short rib. There are not many ways to mess up a birria taco and Pequeño did not.
