Must-try wings at Pequeño Cantina

👋 The Axios Detroit team grabbed lunch earlier this week at Pequeño Cantina and need to tell you about it.

Our outing was inspired by Eater Detroit's recent story on Black-owned taquerias.

What Joe ordered: The Pequeño wings ($15) and the Mezcalit-o! cocktail ($17).

The wings, served with charred fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge for an extra kick, were phenomenal.

The cocktail was well-balanced but a little too pricey.

Shrimp fajitas. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

What Annalise ordered: Shrimp fajitas ($20).

This place does veggies so well — seared but still crisp and well-seasoned. The plump shrimp speckled with fresh cilantro was a plus.

I'm also a huge fan of Pequeño's brunch food, which I remember fondly from last year after a particularly brutal Sunday kickball match.

Birria tacos. Photo: Sam Robinson/Axios

What Sam ordered: Birria tacos ($18)