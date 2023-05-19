2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Must-try wings at Pequeño Cantina

Annalise Frank
Chicken wings from Pequeño Cantina

Pequeño's oven-roasted wings with maple and lime flavors. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

👋 The Axios Detroit team grabbed lunch earlier this week at Pequeño Cantina and need to tell you about it.

What Joe ordered: The Pequeño wings ($15) and the Mezcalit-o! cocktail ($17).

  • The wings, served with charred fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge for an extra kick, were phenomenal.
  • The cocktail was well-balanced but a little too pricey.
Shrimp fajitas. Photo: Annalise Frank/Axios

What Annalise ordered: Shrimp fajitas ($20).

  • This place does veggies so well — seared but still crisp and well-seasoned. The plump shrimp speckled with fresh cilantro was a plus.
  • I'm also a huge fan of Pequeño's brunch food, which I remember fondly from last year after a particularly brutal Sunday kickball match.
A plate of birria tacos with jalepenos in front and a bowl of salsa next to it.
Birria tacos. Photo: Sam Robinson/Axios

What Sam ordered: Birria tacos ($18)

  • These had excellent flavor and the perfect consistency, as the shells were crispy and full of cheese and short rib. There are not many ways to mess up a birria taco and Pequeño did not.
