Gov. Whitmer stands in front with Chief James White and Mayor Mike Duggan at the Detroit Police headquarters on Third Street. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer renewed her emphasis on public safety investments Tuesday, touting a program that takes illegal weapons from "high risk" probationers and parolees.

Driving the news: Whitmer joined DPD Chief James White and Mayor Mike Duggan at the Detroit Police headquarters downtown to tout the "Operation Safe Neighborhoods" program they say has been a major success.

What's happening: It makes flagging "high risk" parolees — those who have already been found to be illegally possessing weapons — easier.

MDOC parole and probation agents team up with local law enforcement across the state to conduct compliance checks.

The statewide program that launched last year has resulted in the confiscation of nearly 400 illegal guns.

Of note: Tuesday's event came a month after the governor signed gun violence prevention bills that will establish universal background checks for all firearm purchases and safe storage requirements.

What they're saying: "Any opportunity to keep illegal guns out of the hands of people that shouldn't have them, whether they're mentally ill, whether it's children, this is an opportunity to do that," White said.