2 hours ago - Things to Do
Your weekend guide
Warm weather is coming this weekend.
- Here are three ways to make the most of it:
💐 Celebrate moms with an activity in this Mother's Day weekend guide from the Detroit News.
🚶🏽 Walk Belle Isle's Blue Heron Lagoon trail and leave a message in the little birdhouse after passing the informational boards, where you can learn about manmade fish-spawning reefs around the island.
⚾️ The Tigers host the Mariners for a three-game series at Comerica Park.
🎸 Summer concert season is here as Babyface Ray and Veeze perform at the Fillmore Saturday night (tickets start at $32).
- Kali Uchis takes the stage Sunday night. (The show is sold out, but resale tickets start at $103.)
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.