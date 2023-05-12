Share on email (opens in new window)

Warm weather is coming this weekend.

Here are three ways to make the most of it:

💐 Celebrate moms with an activity in this Mother's Day weekend guide from the Detroit News.

🚶🏽 Walk Belle Isle's Blue Heron Lagoon trail and leave a message in the little birdhouse after passing the informational boards, where you can learn about manmade fish-spawning reefs around the island.

⚾️ The Tigers host the Mariners for a three-game series at Comerica Park.

🎸 Summer concert season is here as Babyface Ray and Veeze perform at the Fillmore Saturday night (tickets start at $32).