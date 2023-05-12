Detroit Lions facing Super Bowl champs to open NFL season

Share on email (opens in new window)

Lions fans at last month's NFL Draft in Kansas City. Photo: Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Lions' preseason buzz keeps getting louder.

Driving the news: Detroit is traveling to Kansas City for the NFL's opening Thursday night game on Sept. 7 against the defending Super Bowl champs, the league announced yesterday.

Why it matters: It's the Lions' first opening-night game since the league started Thursday night season kickoffs in 2002, the Free Press reports.

The spotlight gives Detroit a chance to show the league it's ready to compete with the best teams.

Catch up quick: Momentum has been steadily building over the past year, peaking with a season-finale win over Green Bay that gave Detroit a winning record for the first time since 2017.

What they're saying: "We’re kicking things off!" the team celebrated on Twitter.

Reality check: It's hard to imagine a tougher environment to play in to start the season. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is practically unstoppable and Kansas City fans will be unhinged for the team's first title-defense game.

Of note: The full schedule includes at least four other high-profile matchups: Thursday games against Green Bay on Sept. 28 and Thanksgiving; Monday night hosting Las Vegas on Oct. 30 and Saturday night at Dallas on Dec. 30.

🔮 The intrigue: As any gambler will tell you, Vegas always knows best.

The Lions currently have the eighth-best championship odds for next season at 19 to 1, meaning you would win $19 for every dollar wagered.

Kansas City is the favorite at 6 to 1.

What we're watching: The front office raised eyebrows with a somewhat puzzling set of draft picks last month, who will have an early chance to prove themselves to fans.