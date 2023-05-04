58 mins ago - News

Temple Bar's fresh look

Samuel Robinson
Temple Bar on Cass Ave. and Temple Street. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Temple Bar on Cass Avenue and Temple Street. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Cass Corridor's Temple Bar recently got a fresh coat of plum red paint.

The intrigue: Green before last week, a bartender tells Axios they're waiting for further permit approval from the city in order to paint the "Temple Bar" signage — which will return in beige — back on the building.

Flashback: The neighborhood favorite across from the Masonic Temple was originally red.

  • It was painted black decades ago before becoming green and is now returning to its original color.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more