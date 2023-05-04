58 mins ago - News
Temple Bar's fresh look
Cass Corridor's Temple Bar recently got a fresh coat of plum red paint.
The intrigue: Green before last week, a bartender tells Axios they're waiting for further permit approval from the city in order to paint the "Temple Bar" signage — which will return in beige — back on the building.
Flashback: The neighborhood favorite across from the Masonic Temple was originally red.
- It was painted black decades ago before becoming green and is now returning to its original color.
