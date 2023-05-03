1 hour ago - News
Detroit City Hall's last office for reporters
A Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter is leading a campaign to preserve a workspace for journalists at City Hall.
Driving the news: The Free Press is the last media organization with an office at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, but it's moving out soon to save money.
- Columnist M.L. Elrick, who exposed government corruption under former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, is asking for a new pressroom.
Flashback: The press used to work on the 11th floor, not far from the mayor's office, until former Mayor Dave Bing's administration moved accommodations to the basement in 2010.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: Before joining Axios, I worked out of that basement office as a Free Press City Hall reporter.
- The proximity helped build relationships with public officials and other sources whose information was crucial to accurate reporting.
What's next: City officials have been noncommittal on the request.
- Elrick tells Axios he's asking local news leaders to sign a letter urging the restoration of a City Hall press room.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.