Kahn Santori Davison's perfect day in Detroit
Music and entertainment writer Kahn Santori Davison spent 32 years in the same house on the city's west side before moving to Westland in 2008.
The intrigue: If you've seen a copy of Metro Times in newsstands the past few months, chances are he wrote the cover story.
- He's interviewed everyone from rising stars like Skilla Baby and Pretty Brayah to local legends like Doughboyz Cashout and Boldy James.
State of play: We asked Detroit's preeminent rap journalist what a perfect day in the city would look like.
- "As I've gotten older, I kind of have this mild obsession of connecting with the things I did in Detroit in the '90s when between the ages of 16 and 24."
🍳 Breakfast: "I'm a west side guy, so L George's is my spot."
🍔 Lunch: "But the coney that is really near and dear to my heart is Lon's. A club sandwich and cheesesteaks is my favorite thing to have.
- "It was so ingrained in our family structure that I brought them my grandfather's obituary."
🚊 Afternoon activity: "There's a record store, it used to be called Buy-Rite, now it's the Detroit Music Center. Keep riding down Seven Mile and you'll hit the old Hip Hop Shop.
- "Keep going down and I might stop in Strictly Sportswear just to get that feeling of how I felt when I was 21 buying an outfit to wear to Floods that night."
🥩 Dinner: "When my wife says where do you want to go for your birthday? Texas de Brazil is probably gonna be it because I'm a big meat eater."
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.