Music and entertainment writer Kahn Santori Davison spent 32 years in the same house on the city's west side before moving to Westland in 2008.

The intrigue: If you've seen a copy of Metro Times in newsstands the past few months, chances are he wrote the cover story.

State of play: We asked Detroit's preeminent rap journalist what a perfect day in the city would look like.

"As I've gotten older, I kind of have this mild obsession of connecting with the things I did in Detroit in the '90s when between the ages of 16 and 24."

🍳 Breakfast: "I'm a west side guy, so L George's is my spot."

🍔 Lunch: "But the coney that is really near and dear to my heart is Lon's. A club sandwich and cheesesteaks is my favorite thing to have.

"It was so ingrained in our family structure that I brought them my grandfather's obituary."

🚊 Afternoon activity: "There's a record store, it used to be called Buy-Rite, now it's the Detroit Music Center. Keep riding down Seven Mile and you'll hit the old Hip Hop Shop.

"Keep going down and I might stop in Strictly Sportswear just to get that feeling of how I felt when I was 21 buying an outfit to wear to Floods that night."

🥩 Dinner: "When my wife says where do you want to go for your birthday? Texas de Brazil is probably gonna be it because I'm a big meat eater."