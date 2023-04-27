Who we think the Lions should draft

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp, coach Dan Campbell, left, and general manager Brad Holmes, second from left, watch a team practice. Photo: Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Lions' future will be shaped in a major way Thursday with picks No. 6 and 18 in the NFL draft.

🗣️ After running our draft previews this week, we heard from readers who want to beef up the defense with Alabama's Will Anderson or Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson with the No. 6 pick.

If they're off the board, reader Phil D. wants to take a chance on Florida QB Anthony Richardson: "Getting an athletic and mobile QB like Richardson would secure their future at that position and provide insurance if Goff goes down in '23."

The Axios Detroit team has other ideas.

Joe: I want a versatile playmaker like Texas RB Bijan Robinson.

Sam: I like Oregon's Christian Gonzalez or Jalen Carter, the lineman from Georgia.

Everett: I'm waffling between cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Christian Gonzalez.

📺 Details: The first round starts at 8pm, with coverage on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Rounds 2-7 are Friday and Saturday.