FOIA Friday: Bribery and weed records

Michigan's cannabis industry has been called a modern-day gold rush since becoming legal, so the recent bribery scandal around the former head of a state licensing board isn't a total shock.

Why it matters: The corruption case highlights the need for public accountability in the industry — which is hampered by an exemption to the state's Freedom of Information Act for cannabis-related records.

Catch up fast: Rick Johnson — the former state House speaker and head of Michigan's medical marijuana licensing board —admitted earlier this month to accepting $110,000 in bribes from at least two companies while voting to grant them licenses, per the AP.

What they're saying: The public deserves to know more about how these business licenses are approved, particularly in light of Johnson's case and the recent financial struggles of several in-state companies, Butzel attorney Jennifer Dukarski, who addresses FOIA issues, including cannabis, tells Axios.

"It's completely unclear to the public — who's being approved, why," she says. "This whole Rick Johnson thing surely shows there's more than meets the eye."

State of play: The exemption for cannabis records is one of several in the state's public records law that shield certain types of records.

Proprietary business records are often kept private. But government oversight of the marijuana industry is uniquely strong, with state and local governments making unilateral decisions about who is awarded licenses.

Zoom in: We ran into the cannabis exemption when the city denied our FOIA request for application documents that businesses submitted seeking recreational cannabis licenses.