Cannabis deals and events in and around Detroit for 420
Today is a day of (let's face it, somewhat commercialized) celebration for cannabis consumers.
- This is Detroit's first 420 with recreational cannabis available, as it began allowing businesses to apply for non-medical licenses last fall and the first rec shops opened earlier this year.
- Has 420 become the Sweetest Day of marijuana? Or is it still a fantastic time? We leave that to you.
Regardless, there are tons of events and deals to make an otherwise average Thursday just that much livelier (and greener).
- House of Zen is hosting a day of free food, games, music and deals, plus giving away a gift bag with purchases $25 and higher.
- DaCut plans DJs and a food truck from 1-6pm, plus vendors, various discounts and two giveaways: a free ounce for the first 100 customers spending $42 or more and goodie bags for 100 customers starting at 4:20pm.
- Games, vendors, a painting event and a workshop for rolling joints are from 5-9pm at Michigan Squeeze Station.
- House of Dank is hosting a sports-themed event including music, yard games, giveaways and art stations.
Other stores with discounts today include:
