Cannabis deals and events in and around Detroit for 420

Today is a day of (let's face it, somewhat commercialized) celebration for cannabis consumers.

This is Detroit's first 420 with recreational cannabis available, as it began allowing businesses to apply for non-medical licenses last fall and the first rec shops opened earlier this year.

Has 420 become the Sweetest Day of marijuana? Or is it still a fantastic time? We leave that to you.

Regardless, there are tons of events and deals to make an otherwise average Thursday just that much livelier (and greener).

House of Zen is hosting a day of free food, games, music and deals, plus giving away a gift bag with purchases $25 and higher.

is hosting a day of free food, games, music and deals, plus giving away a gift bag with purchases $25 and higher. DaCut plans DJs and a food truck from 1-6pm, plus vendors, various discounts and two giveaways: a free ounce for the first 100 customers spending $42 or more and goodie bags for 100 customers starting at 4:20pm.

plans DJs and a food truck from 1-6pm, plus vendors, various discounts and two giveaways: a free ounce for the first 100 customers spending $42 or more and goodie bags for 100 customers starting at 4:20pm. Games, vendors, a painting event and a workshop for rolling joints are from 5-9pm at Michigan Squeeze Station.

vendors, a painting event and a workshop for rolling joints are from 5-9pm at Michigan Squeeze Station. House of Dank is hosting a sports-themed event including music, yard games, giveaways and art stations.

Other stores with discounts today include: