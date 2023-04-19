Michigan food exports set new record

Michigan's exports of food, agriculture and forest products experienced an 8% year-over-year growth for 2022, beating its own record from 2021.

Michigan's total food and agriculture exports totaled $2.7 billion in 2022, according to the Census Bureau.

Why it matters: Michigan's $2.7 billion in agricultural exports have a statewide economic impact of $4.24 billion, according to USDA stats cited in a release.

Michigan's food and agriculture industry generates 805,000 jobs and $104.7 billion in total economic impact on the economy annually, per research from Michigan State University.

What they're saying: "The success of Michigan's agriculture industry is critical to expanding economic opportunities across our state while creating good-paying jobs for Michiganders," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

By the numbers: Processed food products ($470 million) represent the highest total value of exported food and agriculture products in 2022.