FOIA Friday: Michigan's mystery poetry spending

Michigan's first poet laureate since 1959 was announced this week just hours after the publication of a Free Press investigation seeking public records about the position's vacancy.

Why it matters: Michigan was one of four states without a poet laureate or state writer to read at public ceremonies and promote literary arts.

Catch up quick: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer first approved a state budget with money for the job in 2021.

Lawmakers appropriated $100,000 annually for the position.

Despite not actually employing a poet laureate, the state's education department spent $67,266.81 on poetry books, future poet laureate events, and other expenses over the last two years.

Between the lines: The state denied the Free Press' Freedom of Information Act request for job postings or applications because the records did not exist.

The denial prompted the newspaper's investigation that raised questions about state expenditures for a position that wasn't posted.

The latest: Detroit-raised Nandi Comer was selected poet laureate on Wednesday, the same day the report was published.

An education department spokesperson denied that the Free Press' report affected the timing of Comer's selection, which was "a strong deliberative process and nearing conclusion."

The bottom line: Sometimes the absence of government records can be a smoking gun.