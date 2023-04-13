Pickle pizza party

👋 Hey, it's Joe!

A jar of pickles is one of my refrigerator staples.

I stack them on burgers, dice them up for tuna or chicken salad, and eat them right out of the jar.

But this week I ate them in a new way — on pizza.

State of play: My girlfriend and I recently tried Saucy's in Grosse Pointe Woods for the first time. It's a charming little joint filled with quirky art, like a professional bowling poster and an image from Joe Pesci's famous "funny how?" scene from "Goodfellas."

Joe Pesci's character in "Goodfellas" greets customers inside Saucy's. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

What I ordered: A large round "Dilla," Saucy's pickle pizza ($18).

Pickle slices, red onion, dill (the herb), jalapeno, roasted garlic, panko, parmesan and mozzarella cheese sit atop a thin layer of white sauce.

Quick take: The combination of toppings was excellent. I rarely order pizzas with white sauce but the application was restrained, which I liked.

What they're saying: Manager Paul Pizzo tells me that the pickle pizza — named after Detroit's own J Dilla — isn't super popular but "does have some following behind it."

After our first taste, it's easy to see why.

If you go: Saucy's opens at 3pm Tuesday-Friday and 11am on Saturday and Sunday. Closed Monday.