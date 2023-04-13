13 mins ago - Food and Drink

Pickle pizza party

Joe Guillen
Saucy's Dilla pizza

Saucy's Dilla pizza. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

👋 Hey, it's Joe!

A jar of pickles is one of my refrigerator staples.

  • I stack them on burgers, dice them up for tuna or chicken salad, and eat them right out of the jar.
  • But this week I ate them in a new way — on pizza.

State of play: My girlfriend and I recently tried Saucy's in Grosse Pointe Woods for the first time. It's a charming little joint filled with quirky art, like a professional bowling poster and an image from Joe Pesci's famous "funny how?" scene from "Goodfellas."

Joe Pesci art inside Saucy's in Grosse Pointe Woods
Joe Pesci's character in "Goodfellas" greets customers inside Saucy's. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

What I ordered: A large round "Dilla," Saucy's pickle pizza ($18).

  • Pickle slices, red onion, dill (the herb), jalapeno, roasted garlic, panko, parmesan and mozzarella cheese sit atop a thin layer of white sauce.

Quick take: The combination of toppings was excellent. I rarely order pizzas with white sauce but the application was restrained, which I liked.

What they're saying: Manager Paul Pizzo tells me that the pickle pizza — named after Detroit's own J Dilla — isn't super popular but "does have some following behind it."

  • After our first taste, it's easy to see why.

If you go: Saucy's opens at 3pm Tuesday-Friday and 11am on Saturday and Sunday. Closed Monday.

